Unsworth née Halliday Peacefully on 11th February 2019
Dorothy
aged 82 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Leonard,
devoted Mum of
David, Julie and Kathy.
Much loved and cherished Grandma
and Great Grandma.
Dorothy will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on
Tuesday 26th February at 1pm
at Trinity United Reform Church Wigan, followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired to
MacMillan Palliative Care may
be sent to:
Edwards Funeral Directors
Holmwood
11A Dicconson terrace
Wigan, WN1 2AA
01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 19, 2019
