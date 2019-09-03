|
TAYLOR Peacefully in Wigan Infirmary
on 19th August 2019.
DOROTHY
aged 89 years.
The beloved wife of the late Jack.
A loving mum of Eric and
the late Carole and Lesley.
Respected mother in law of Irene. Adored grandma of Andrew and Lynsay and great-grandma of Phoebe, Evie and Brooke and a special Auntie of Paul and Emma.
The funeral Service will be held on Monday 9th September 2019 at 11.00am at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd.,
Hallbank House, 407 Wigan Road, Bryn Wigan, WN6 0AR.
Tel. (01942) 271392. wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 3, 2019