|
|
|
KEARSLEY Suddenly on 19th October 2019 after a short illness.
DOROTHY
aged 85 years.
Dorothy will be sadly missed
by all her loving family.
The funeral service will be held at Wigan Crematorium at 12.30pm
on Friday 8th November 2019.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Wigan and Leigh Hospice c/o the family.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd., Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel: (01942) 222156. wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 5, 2019