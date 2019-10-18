|
|
|
Heyes Who passed away on
13th October 2019, peacefully in Wigan Royal Infirmary and of Sefton Road, Bryn.
Dorothy
aged 93 years.
The loving Wife of the late Kenneth,
Mum of Paul and Gordon,
Mother-in-Law to Ann and Pauline,
loving Grandmother of Nicola and Husband Chris, Great Grandma
to Sebastian and Benjamin.
Funeral service will take place
on Wednesday 23rd October,
in St. Wilfrid's R/C Church at 11.30am followed by cremation
at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Dementia UK or Macmillan Nurses, c/o the family.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funeral Directors,
Ashland House
87 Old Road
Ashton-in-Makerfield.
Tel; 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 18, 2019