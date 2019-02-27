Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Hindley, Wigan)
Danesbrook House, 21 Ladies Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2QA
01942 525504
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:15
St. Benedict's R/C Church
Hindley
Dorothy Greenwood Notice
Greenwood (nee Connelly) Who passed away on
16th February 2019,
in hospital and of Hindley.
Dorothy Elizabeth
Aged 75 years
A beloved Wife, dearly loved Mum, dear Mother-in-law and much loved Grandma and
Great Grandma.
Fortified by the Rites of
the Holy Church.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 4th March
in St. Benedict's R/C Church, Hindley at 11.15 am
Followed by Interment at
Hindley Cemetery
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones
Funerals Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 27, 2019
