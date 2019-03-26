|
|
|
JONES Doris Jones and the family of the late Derek wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers and donations received at this sad time.
Thanks also to Dr Ashish,
Dr Anna Murray, Beverley Fairclough, the Palliative Care Team nurses and Wigan And Leigh Hospice, also Dr Wan, sisters Gilburn and Lyon, Angela and Denise, reception staff, Pemberton Health Centre Sherwood Drive.
Thankyou to Reverend Eileen Taulty for a lovely service and to Wendy Green at R Banks & Son, Pemberton, for dignified funeral arrangements.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More