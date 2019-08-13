|
|
|
ROUGHLEY Who passed away peacefully
on 8th August 2019.
Doreen
Aged 89 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late
Gerald, much loved mum of
Michelle, Dawn and Keith
and a devoted grandma of
Matthew and Elizabeth.
The funeral service will be held
at Whitley Methodist Church,
Spencer Road, Wigan at a date
and time to be arranged followed
by interment at Gidlow Cemetery.
No flowers by request please,
donations if desired to Wigan
& Leigh Hospice c/o the
funeral director.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan. Tel (01942) 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
