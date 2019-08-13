Home

Doreen Roughley Notice
ROUGHLEY Who passed away peacefully
on 8th August 2019.
Doreen
Aged 89 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late
Gerald, much loved mum of
Michelle, Dawn and Keith
and a devoted grandma of
Matthew and Elizabeth.
The funeral service will be held
at Whitley Methodist Church,
Spencer Road, Wigan at a date
and time to be arranged followed
by interment at Gidlow Cemetery.
No flowers by request please,
donations if desired to Wigan
& Leigh Hospice c/o the
funeral director.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan. Tel (01942) 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 13, 2019
