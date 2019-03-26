|
|
|
ECCLESTON Peacefully in her sleep on
22nd March 2019,
DOREEN ELLEN
aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of Allan, loving mum of Darran and Paul, dear
mother in law of Hazel and Keelie, much loved grandma of
Karis, Aaron and Alex.
She will be sadly missed.
For funeral arrangements and all enquiries please contact the funeral director.
Family flowers only please by request, donations if desired to RSPCA c/o family or direct.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son
(Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 26, 2019
