R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:30
St. Mark's Church
Newtown
JONES Peacefully at his home on
2nd March 2019.
Derek
Aged 85 years.
Beloved Husband of Doris
and a much loved Dad,
Father-in-law, Grandad,
Great Grandad, Brother-in-law, Uncle and good Friend to many.
The Funeral Service will take place at St. Mark's Church, Newtown,
on Monday 18th March 2019 at 10.30 am, followed by interment at St. Matthew's Church, Highfield.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Mark's Church or St' Matthew's Church.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd, Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 12, 2019
