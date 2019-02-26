|
|
|
HURST Derek Peacefully on 17th February, 2019 aged 86 years, Derek, loving husband of Doris, Dad of Michael, Martin, Mark and Malcolm.
A funeral service will take place at St Aidan's, Billinge on
Thursday, 28th February, 2019 at
12 noon followed by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired to Alzheimer's Society c/o funeral directors.
All enquiries to F W Marsh,
55 Main Street,
Billinge.
Tel: 01744 892260
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More