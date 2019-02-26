Home

F W Marsh (Billinge)
55 Main Street
Billinge, Merseyside WN5 7HA
01744 892260
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00
St Aidan's
Billinge
Derek Hurst Notice
HURST Derek Peacefully on 17th February, 2019 aged 86 years, Derek, loving husband of Doris, Dad of Michael, Martin, Mark and Malcolm.
A funeral service will take place at St Aidan's, Billinge on
Thursday, 28th February, 2019 at
12 noon followed by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired to Alzheimer's Society c/o funeral directors.
All enquiries to F W Marsh,
55 Main Street,
Billinge.
Tel: 01744 892260
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 26, 2019
