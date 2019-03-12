Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00
Wigan Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Denis Telford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denis Telford

Notice Condolences

Denis Telford Notice
TELFORD Denis Suddenly taken from us on
25th February 2019.
Aged 65 years.
Much loved and devoted Husband to Miriam. A loving Dad and Grandad "Pops" to Kayden and Kye and a dear Brother and Brother in law and Uncle who will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
"Gone too soon."
Forever in our Hearts xxx
A funeral Service and Cremation will be at Wigan Crematorium on Thursday 14th March 2019
at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu of flower,s
will be given to
Wigan & Leigh Deaf Children's Society in memory of Denis.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd., Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.