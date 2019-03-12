|
|
|
TELFORD Denis Suddenly taken from us on
25th February 2019.
Aged 65 years.
Much loved and devoted Husband to Miriam. A loving Dad and Grandad "Pops" to Kayden and Kye and a dear Brother and Brother in law and Uncle who will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
"Gone too soon."
Forever in our Hearts xxx
A funeral Service and Cremation will be at Wigan Crematorium on Thursday 14th March 2019
at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu of flower,s
will be given to
Wigan & Leigh Deaf Children's Society in memory of Denis.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd., Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More