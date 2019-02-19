Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Upholland)
Stretton House, 23 Hall Green
Skelmersdale, Lancashire WN8 0PB
01695 622099
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
13:00
West Lancashire Crematorium
Denis Green Notice
GREEN Denis At home after a short illness on 10th February 2019, aged 73 years.
A much loved Husband to Bernie. Devoted Dad to Lorraine and Jonathan. Father In Law to Sharon. Dear Brother to Marilyn. Denis will be greatly missed by
all his loving family, friends
and neighbours.
A Funeral Service and
Cremation will be at West Lancashire Crematorium on
Monday 25th February 2019 at 1.00pm. Flowers welcome or,
if desired, donations in lieu
of flowers will be given to
The British Heart Foundation
in memory of Denis.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd., Stretton House, 23 Hall Green,
Up Holland, Wigan, WN8 0PB.
Tel. (01695) 622099. wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 19, 2019
