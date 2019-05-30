|
Topping On 20th May 2019.
Peacefully in Wigan & Leigh Hospice and of Hindley
David William
Aged 77 years.
Much loved Husband of Pauline, special Dad of Stephen and Paul, Father-in-Law to Julie and Diane, loving Grandad of Lauren, Niall, Hayden, Ellie and Great Grandad
to Darcie and Theo, Brother
of Norma.
David will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place
on Monday 3rd June 2019 at
St Peter's Church, Hindley at
11:15am followed by interment
at Hindley Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or donations
to Wigan & Leigh Hospice
c/o the family.
