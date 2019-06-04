|
SWARBRICK David John David's children Julie, Carol and Gareth would like to thank all family and friends who attended David's funeral and for their kind words of support and sympathy. Special thanks to Dr Bliss and his team on Shevington Ward at Wigan Infirmary for the care and compassion shown towards
David and his family.
Thanks also to Reverend Andrew Holliday of St Wilfrid's Church, Standish for his lovely service and also to the staff of Middleton & Wood for their dignified efficient and professional funeral arrangements.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 4, 2019
