SPALL David Aged 60 years,
on the 4th August 2019, as a result of an accident whilst on holiday.
Loving husband of Kerry,
dearly loved dad of Rhia and
Ethan, brother of Terry,
brother-in-law to Kathryn and uncle of Robert and William.
He will be sadly missed by all
family and many friends.
The funeral service will take place at St. Wilfrid's Church, Standish
on Friday 30th August 2019 at 10.00am followed by burial
in the churchyard.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, to New Zealand Coast Guard c/o and all enquiries to T&ME Walsh Funeral Directors, 46/48 Preston Road, Standish, Wigan, 01257 421608.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 28, 2019