Home

POWERED BY

Services
T & M Walsh Funeral Directors
46/48 Preston Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN6 0HS
01257 421608
Resources
More Obituaries for David Spall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Spall

Notice Condolences

David Spall Notice
SPALL David Aged 60 years,
on the 4th August 2019, as a result of an accident whilst on holiday.
Loving husband of Kerry,
dearly loved dad of Rhia and
Ethan, brother of Terry,
brother-in-law to Kathryn and uncle of Robert and William.
He will be sadly missed by all
family and many friends.
The funeral service will take place at St. Wilfrid's Church, Standish
on Friday 30th August 2019 at 10.00am followed by burial
in the churchyard.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, to New Zealand Coast Guard c/o and all enquiries to T&ME Walsh Funeral Directors, 46/48 Preston Road, Standish, Wigan, 01257 421608.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.