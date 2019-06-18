|
SHERRATT David
(Dave) Sadly passed away suddenly,
but peacefully at his home
on 6th June 2019,
aged 78 years.
Loving husband to Irene
and he was a very special
and amazing dad to Katherine, David and Caroline.
He was a much loved and devoted grandad to Andrew, Kate, Claire, Amy, Emily, Charlotte and Beth and a loving great grandad to Eleanor.
He was a wonderful father-in-law to Dave, Andrea and Dave.
He will be deeply missed by his sister Anne and sister in law Pat and their families and also by his many friends from Beech Hill
and Wigan Fire Brigade.
Funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 20th June 2019
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Derian House Children's Hospice or
Wigan Hospice c/o family.
All enquiries to R. Banks and Son (funerals) Ltd., Whitley House, 439 Gidlow Lane,
Wigan, WN6 7PN.
Tel. (01942) 829 200. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 18, 2019
