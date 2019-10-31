|
|
|
Halliwell Passed away suddenly
on 23rd October 2019
and of Aspull.
David
Aged 60 Years.
Dearly loved Husband of Sharon. Much loved Dad, Grandad, Son, Brother and a dear friend to many.
Funeral service at
St David's Church, Aspull
on Thursday 7th November 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Gidlow Cemetery at 2.00pm.
Flowers accepted.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service
27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 31, 2019