Bolton's Funeral Service (Aspull, Wigan)
27A Haigh Road, Haigh
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 1LB
01942 831262
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
13:00
St David's Church
Aspull
Interment
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
14:00
Gidlow Cemetery
David Halliwell Notice
Halliwell Passed away suddenly
on 23rd October 2019
and of Aspull.
David
Aged 60 Years.
Dearly loved Husband of Sharon. Much loved Dad, Grandad, Son, Brother and a dear friend to many.
Funeral service at
St David's Church, Aspull
on Thursday 7th November 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Gidlow Cemetery at 2.00pm.
Flowers accepted.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service
27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 31, 2019
