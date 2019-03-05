Home

David Barker

David Barker Notice
BARKER Unexpectedly on
26th February 2019 at his home,
David
Aged 68 years
Beloved son of Clifford and the late Ellen. Much loved and cherished brother of Linda and Keith and a loving uncle of Kathrine and Andrew
May he rest in peace.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 13th March 2019
at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church Springfield at 11.30am followed by committal at
Wigan crematorium chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the
British Heart Foundation care
of the family.
All enquiries
Edwards Funeral Directors
Holmwood
11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan
WN1 2AA
Telephone 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 5, 2019
