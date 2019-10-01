|
Johnson Peacefully at Ancliffe Nursing Home on 21st September 2019,
Constance Elizabeth
(Connie),
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bill
and latterly the late Eddie.
Dearly loved mam of Elaine, Paul, Colin and Phillip and a loving nannie and great nannie.
Connie's family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of
Ancliffe Nursing Home for their outstanding care and support.
The funeral service will take place at Bispham Methodist Church, Billinge on Friday 4th October 2019 at 2.15pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 1, 2019