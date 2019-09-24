Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Hindley, Wigan)
Danesbrook House, 21 Ladies Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2QA
01942 525504
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00
St Benedicts Church
Hindley
Colin Melling Notice
MELLING On 19th September 2019
Peacefully in Hospital
and of Hindley.
Colin
Aged 81 years.
The Beloved Husband of Dorothy,
dearest Brother of
Ted and Barbara,
Brother in Law and Uncle.
Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 2nd October 2019
in St Benedicts Church, Hindley
at 11.00am,
Followed by interment at
Gidlow Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Christie Hospital
c/o family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funerals
Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 24, 2019
