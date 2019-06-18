|
Littler Peacefully at Wigan & Leigh Hospice on 13th June 2019,
Colin
Aged 58 years.
Much loved brother of Barry, brother in law of Maureen and uncle of Simon and the late Darren. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 26th June at 2.30pm. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to Wigan & Leigh Hospice.
All enquiries:
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd, Clifford House,
1 Grove Lane, Standish,
Wigan WN6 0ES
Tel: (01257) 422011
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 18, 2019
