Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Ashland House, 87 Old Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 9BG
01942 271824
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
15:00
Wigan Crematorium Chapel
Colin Hayes Notice
HAYES Suddenly on 1st September 2019 and of North Ashton
Colin
Aged 62 years.
The beloved husband of Gwynneth, dearly loved dad of Emma and Kieron, much loved grandad, dearest brother, brother in law, uncle and a good friend of many.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on Wednesday
11th September in Wigan Crematorium Chapel at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to British Heart Foundation c/o the family.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones
Funeral Directors,
87 Old Road,
Ashton-in-Makerfield
Tel; 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 6, 2019
