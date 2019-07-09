|
BANNISTER Colin At his home on 27th June 2019 aged 61 years.
Beloved husband of Yvonne. Devoted dad of Hannah, Philip, Owen and Leah. Much loved and cherished son of Joan.
Loving brother of Elizabeth, Andrew, Pauline, Susan and step brother to Alan. A loved brother in law, uncle and friend to many.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 11th July 2019 at 2.00 pm at St Andrews Church, Wigan followed by interment at Gidlow Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
The Christie in memory of Colin.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Whitley House, 438 Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill, Wigan.
Tel (01942)829200.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 9, 2019