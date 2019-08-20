Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30
St Helens Crematorium
Cliff Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Suddenly at home on
9th August 2019.
CLIFF
aged 74 years.
Reunited with his
beloved wife Catherine.
Devoted dad to James and Helen and a much loved grandpa.
Cliff will be greatly missed by
all his loving family, many
friends and neighbours.
A funeral service and
cremation will be held at
St Helens Crematorium on
Friday 23rd August 2019
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers will be given to Wigan & Leigh Hospice & Macmillan Cancer Support
in memory of Cliff.
All enquires to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (1942) 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 20, 2019
