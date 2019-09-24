|
UNSWORTH The family of the late Clayton wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, floral tributes and donations for Salford Critical Care and Resus at Wigan Infirmary received during their sad bereavement.
Special thanks to
Martin Farrier at Wigan Infirmary,
Deacon Ken Holden for his kind ministrations, Michael Caine for his eulogy and to all who attended the service also to Alan Jones
Funeral Directors and staff for dignified funeral arrangements.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 24, 2019