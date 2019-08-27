Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:15
St. Michaels & All Angels
Swinley
Committal
Following Services
Wigan Crematorium Chapel
Christopher Hough Notice
HOUGH Peacefully on 15th August 2019,

Christopher David (Chris)
aged 53 years.

Much loved husband of Janet. Devoted dad to Katie and Robert, dear son in law and loving brother, brother in law, uncle
and friend to many.

"Chris will be sorely missed
by all who loved him"

Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 28th August 2019 at St. Michaels & All Angels, Swinley at 10.15am, followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium Chapel.

Family flowers only please. Donations to Cancer Care
Wigan Infirmary c/o family.

All Enquiries to R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd, Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156. www.rbankandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 27, 2019
