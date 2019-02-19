Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Wigan
6-8 Wigan Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 3BE
01942 253 069
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00
St John's Church
Abram
Beever snr Christopher Born 29-01-40 to 03-02-19
Peacefully in Bedford House Nursing Home, aged 79.
A devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grand father.
He will be dearly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 22nd February at 10am at St John's Church, Abram, followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to the Co-op Funeralcare, 6-8 Wigan Road, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 3BE, tel: 01942 253069
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 19, 2019
