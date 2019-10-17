|
ROURKE Who passed away peacefully with her loving family around her,
on Saturday 12th October 2019,
at Wigan Royal Infirmary
and of Higher Ince Wigan.
Christine Margaret
Aged 75 years.
The dearly loved Wife
of the late James, loving Mum of Jonathan, Jane and Martin
and a devoted Grandma,
Mother-in-law and Sister-in-law.
Funeral service on
Tuesday 22nd October 2019 at
Ince Parish Church at 2:00pm followed by Committal at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, to
The British Heart Foundation
C/o the family.
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors
Darlville, Manchester Road
Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 17, 2019