Harrison Christine Peacefully at home in
Springfield on the
13th October 2019, aged 72 years.
Dearly loved mum of Julie
and Andrew, loving grandma of Darryl and Lleyton, dear sister of
David, Gillian and Barbara.
She will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service at
St. Anne's Church, Beech Hill on Thursday 24th October 2019 at 11:00 am prior to interment at Gidlow Cemetery.
Donations, if desired, for
Marie Curie or Macmillan Fund.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.,
Whitley House, 438 Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill, Wigan, WN6 7PN.
Tel. (01942) 829200.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 22, 2019