Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Caunce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Caunce

Notice Condolences

Christine Caunce Notice
Caunce (née Warburton) Suddenly but peacefully
at home on 1st July 2019.

Christine
aged 71 years.

Beloved wife of the late Vince, devoted mum of Leanne,
dear mother in law of Steven.
Much loved and cherished grandma to Betsy.

Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 10th July 2019 at 11.00am at St Matthews Church, Highfield followed by
interment in the churchyard.
Flowers are welcome.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House,
Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton,Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.