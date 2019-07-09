|
|
|
Caunce (née Warburton) Suddenly but peacefully
at home on 1st July 2019.
Christine
aged 71 years.
Beloved wife of the late Vince, devoted mum of Leanne,
dear mother in law of Steven.
Much loved and cherished grandma to Betsy.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 10th July 2019 at 11.00am at St Matthews Church, Highfield followed by
interment in the churchyard.
Flowers are welcome.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House,
Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton,Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 9, 2019