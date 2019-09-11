|
|
|
Alker Cheryl Jennifer (Formerly of Wigan Lane, Wigan)
Peacefully at Nursing Care Home in North Wales on September 4th 2019, aged 75 years, of Hanner Coron, Ffordd y Glyn, Llanbedrog.
Private Committal on
Friday September 13th at
Bangor Crematorium at 11.00am followed by memorial service at
St Pedrog's Church, Llanbedrog
at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, in memory of
Cheryl towards
Donkey Sanctuary and Sense, c/o
G.D Roberts & Son Ltd,
Chapel of Rest,
Pwllheli, LL53 5RE.
Tel 01758 701107
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 11, 2019