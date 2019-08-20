|
|
|
VAGON Peacefully in hospital
on 10th August 2019
and of Pemberton.
Charles Edward
Aged 95 years.
Beloved husband of the late Mabel. Much loved dad to Brenda and John. A dear father in law, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather.
Charles will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on Friday 23rd August 2019 at 1.30pm at Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice.
All enquires to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan. Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 20, 2019