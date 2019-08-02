|
|
|
Lee Passed away on
Monday 29th July 2019 in
Wigan Infirmary and of Aspull,
surrounded by his loving family.
Charles Robert,
aged 75 years.
Dearly loved husband
of the late Sylvia.
Loving dad of Nigel and Isobel.
A treasured father-in-law of Sharon and Scott.
Devoted grandad of Jack, Madeleine and George.
Much loved brother of Barbara.
He will be fondly remembered
and sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St David's Church, Aspull on Wednesday 14th August 2019 at 11.00am followed by committal at Howe Bridge Crematorium at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Robert's memory to the 'St David's Churchyard Fund' care of the family.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service,
27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
