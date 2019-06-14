|
LAYLAND Charles
(Charlie) Passed away peacefully at
Wigan Infirmary on 25th May 2019 aged 76 years and of
Montrose Avenue, Worsley Hall.
Beloved husband of Annie,
much loved dad of Paul and Julie,
a devoted grandad and
great-grandad.
Funeral Service to take place at
St Mark's Church, Newtown on Monday 17th June at 12.00pm followed by interment at
Gidlow Cemetery.
All enquiries c/o
Haydock Funeral Service,
Rear of 217 Ormskirk Rd, Newtown, Wigan, WN5 9DN
Tel. 01942 231426
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 14, 2019
