Wood (nee Lowe) At Wigan Hospice
on the 21st June 2019.
Catherine (Cath)
aged 44 years and of Ince.
Dearly beloved
Daughter of Tom and Marjorie.
Loving Sister to Chris.
A dear Sister-in-law of Hannah.
Treasured Auntie to
Phoebe and Ruth.
Wife of Jeffrey.
Much loved Niece and
a dear friend to many.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 3rd July, 12 Noon at
St Stephens Church Whelley, followed by Cremation at Wigan Crematorium 1pm. Family flowers only please by request. Donations if desired to Wigan & Leigh Hospice.
All inquiries to Bill Craddock at Haydock Funeral Service, Lake House. RO 217 Ormskirk Rd, Newtown, Wigan 01942 231 426.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 2, 2019