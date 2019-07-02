Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Wood

Notice Condolences

Catherine Wood Notice
Wood (nee Lowe) At Wigan Hospice
on the 21st June 2019.
Catherine (Cath)
aged 44 years and of Ince.
Dearly beloved
Daughter of Tom and Marjorie.
Loving Sister to Chris.
A dear Sister-in-law of Hannah.
Treasured Auntie to
Phoebe and Ruth.
Wife of Jeffrey.
Much loved Niece and
a dear friend to many.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 3rd July, 12 Noon at
St Stephens Church Whelley, followed by Cremation at Wigan Crematorium 1pm. Family flowers only please by request. Donations if desired to Wigan & Leigh Hospice.
All inquiries to Bill Craddock at Haydock Funeral Service, Lake House. RO 217 Ormskirk Rd, Newtown, Wigan 01942 231 426.
You are welcome to add your own tribute or messages on
our Facebook page,
Haydock Funeral Service Ltd.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.