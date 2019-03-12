|
|
|
Southern Who passed away peacefully
on 6th March 2019
and of Hindley,
Catherine
Aged 78 years
The beloved Wife of the late Joe. Dearly loved Mum of Elaine, Ray and Paula. Dear Mother in law,
a much loved Nan
and a dear Sister.
Requiem Mass will be offered on Tuesday 19th March in
St Benedicts Roman Catholic Church, Hindley at 10.30am, followed by Cremation at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel. Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
Marie Curie c/o the family.
All enquiries to:
Alan Jones Funerals
Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 12, 2019
