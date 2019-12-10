Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Catherine Singleton

Catherine Singleton Notice
SINGLETON (Née Proffitt) Peacefully on 3rd December 2019,

Catherine Beryl
(Cathy)
aged 62 years.

A loving and much loved mum, Nanny, sister, aunty and
good friend to many.
She will be sadly missed.

The funeral service will take place at St Anne's Church, Shevington on Tuesday 17th December 2019
at 2.00pm,
followed by committal
at Wigan Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Team Lincoln c/o
the funeral director.

All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan. Tel (01942) 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 10, 2019
