ROTHWELL Catherine
(née CULLEN) Passed away at home aged 59. Dearly loved daughter of Tom and the late Mary Cullen, beloved sister of Elizabeth and the late John Cullen, and aunt to Emma. Cherished sister-in-law, niece, great-aunt and friend.
Funeral will take place
Friday 20th December 2.00pm at Wigan Crematorium, Warrington Rd, Lower Ince WN3 4NH
with wake after.
All welcome, please dress as colourfully as you like in Catherine's memory.
Further enquiries to
Varty's Funeral Directors
01942 244712 (family flowers only)
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 17, 2019
