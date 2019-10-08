Home

Catherine Armstrong

Catherine Armstrong Notice
Armstrong Catherine Cordelia Of Annesley Crescent,
Goose Green.
Passed away peacefully on
29th September 2019.
Loving Mum, Grandma
and Great Grandma.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 10th October 2019 at 11.00am at St.Paul's Church,
Goose Green, followed by committal in St Paul's Churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
Middleton & Wood, Egerton House, Rosebridge Way, Ince
01942 242876
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 8, 2019
