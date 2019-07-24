|
PAGE Carol Ann It is with great sadness that the family of Carol Ann Page announce her passing on 18th July 2019,
at her home,
surrounded by her family.
The funeral service will take place at St Cuthbert's RC Church on Tuesday 30th July 2019 at 11.00am followed by interment at
West Derby Cemetery, Liverpool.
It was Carol's request that guests wear something red.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired can be made to Macmillan Cancer Care.
All enquires to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,Pemberton,Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 24, 2019