Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Ashland House, 87 Old Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 9BG
01942 271824
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Burton

Notice Condolences

Carl Burton Notice
BURTON On 5th November 2019
peacefully at Westwood Lodge Nursing Home and of Ashton.
Carl David
aged 87 years
The beloved husband of Barbara, much loved father of Helen and David, dearly loved grandad of Amanda, Joe, Emily, Leonie and Great grandad of Aurora.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on
Tuesday 19th November in
St Helens Crematorium Chapel at 12.30pm. Family flowers only donations if desired to Alzheimers Society c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors,
Ashland House,
87 Old Rd,
Ashton in Makerfield.
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -