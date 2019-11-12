|
|
|
BURTON On 5th November 2019
peacefully at Westwood Lodge Nursing Home and of Ashton.
Carl David
aged 87 years
The beloved husband of Barbara, much loved father of Helen and David, dearly loved grandad of Amanda, Joe, Emily, Leonie and Great grandad of Aurora.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on
Tuesday 19th November in
St Helens Crematorium Chapel at 12.30pm. Family flowers only donations if desired to Alzheimers Society c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors,
Ashland House,
87 Old Rd,
Ashton in Makerfield.
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 12, 2019