Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
15:30
St. Anne's Church
Shevington
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Topping
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Topping

Notice Condolences

Brian Topping Notice
TOPPING Peacefully on
7th February 2019,
surrounded by his family,
BRIAN
aged 81 years
and of Standish Lower Ground.
Beloved Husband of Maureen.
Dearly loved Dad
of Gary and Wayne.
Dear father in law
of Jem and Alison,
loving Grandad of Lisa,
Daniel, Ben, Jordan and Jodie.
Loved Great Grandpa
of Lacey and Ellie.
A True Gentleman who
will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place
at St. Anne's Church Shevington
on Friday 22nd February,
at 3.30pm followed by interment
in the Churchyard.

Family flowers only.
Donations may be given to the
family for a charity to be decided.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.