TOPPING Peacefully on
7th February 2019,
surrounded by his family,
BRIAN
aged 81 years
and of Standish Lower Ground.
Beloved Husband of Maureen.
Dearly loved Dad
of Gary and Wayne.
Dear father in law
of Jem and Alison,
loving Grandad of Lisa,
Daniel, Ben, Jordan and Jodie.
Loved Great Grandpa
of Lacey and Ellie.
A True Gentleman who
will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place
at St. Anne's Church Shevington
on Friday 22nd February,
at 3.30pm followed by interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only.
Donations may be given to the
family for a charity to be decided.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 19, 2019
