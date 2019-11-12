Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Green

Notice Condolences

Brian Green Notice
GREEN Brian On 30th October 2019,
aged 71 years.
Much loved and devoted dad to David, Tina, Margaret and Lisa.
A cherished grandad and great grandad. Also a dear brother,
who will be greatly missed by
all his loving family and many friends and neighbours.
A funeral service will be held at
St Cuthbert's RC Church on Tuesday 19th November 2019
at 10.00am followed by burial
at Gidlow Cemetery.
Flowers welcome.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -