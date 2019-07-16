Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Brian Dix Notice
DIX Peacefully in Haighfield Nursing Home on the 7th July 2019,
and of Winstanley.
Brian
aged 73 years.
Beloved husband of the late Teresa and a much loved dad,
grandad and brother.
Brian will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and Committal take place at Wigan Crematorium on Monday 22nd July 2019
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for the R.N.L.I. c/o Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd.,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 16, 2019
