CUSICK On 23rd September 2019
passed away at home
with his loving family.
BRIAN
aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Barbara.
Devoted dad of Christopher,
dear father in law of Zoe.
A wonderful grandad of Dylan and Max and a much loved
brother, brother in law,
uncle and friend to many.
Brian will be sorely missed.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 3rd October 2019 at 2.00pm at St Matthews Church, Highfield followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Wigan & Leigh Hospice.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 27, 2019