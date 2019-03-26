|
|
|
TURNER On 22nd March 2019 peacefully and of Stubshaw Cross
Brenda
Aged 76 years
The beloved wife of the late Maxwell, dearly loved mum,
dear mother in law, much loved nan and great grandma
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 3rd April in St Luke's Church Stubshaw Cross at 1.00pm followed by cremation at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Macmillan c/o the family
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Rd
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 26, 2019
