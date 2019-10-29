Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:30
St Marks Church
Newtown
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Smethurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Smethurst

Notice Condolences

Brenda Smethurst Notice
Smethurst Peacefully on 22nd October 2019
at Norley Hall Care Home.

Brenda
aged 73 years.

Beloved wife of Fred.
Devoted mum of
Jackie and Darren.
Dear mother in law of
Chris and Angela.
Much loved and cherished nan
of Lewis and Owen.

Brenda will be sorely missed by
all her family and friends.

Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 5th November 2019 at 11.30 am at St Marks Church, Newtown followed by interment
at Gidlow Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
Dementia UK.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.