|
|
|
Smethurst Peacefully on 22nd October 2019
at Norley Hall Care Home.
Brenda
aged 73 years.
Beloved wife of Fred.
Devoted mum of
Jackie and Darren.
Dear mother in law of
Chris and Angela.
Much loved and cherished nan
of Lewis and Owen.
Brenda will be sorely missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 5th November 2019 at 11.30 am at St Marks Church, Newtown followed by interment
at Gidlow Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 29, 2019