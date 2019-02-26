Home

Middleton & Wood
119-121 Market Street
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 3AE
01942 255261
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00
All Saints Church
Hindley
View Map
Committal
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:45
Howe Bridge Crematorium
HILTON Brenda Peacefully on
Wednesday 13th February 2019
at Wigan Infirmary,

Brenda
aged 81 years.

Beloved Mother of Neil, Ian, Martin and Trudi, dearest Mother in law of Jill, a loving Grandmother,
Great-Grandmother and Sister.

Brenda was very much loved and will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew her.

Funeral service to take place on Thursday 28th February 2019 at
All Saints Church, Hindley at 10:00am, followed by committal at Howe Bridge Crematorium
at 10.45am.
Flowers or donations for
Wigan Hospice c/o the family.

All enquiries to Middleton and Wood Funeral Services, Market St. Hindley, Wigan 01942 255261
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 26, 2019
