Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bob Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob Crawford

Notice Condolences

Bob Crawford Notice
CRAWFORD Passed away peacefully in
Wigan Infirmary on
11th December 2019,
Bob, aged 73 years and of
Ashton in Makerfield.
The devoted Husband of Sheila,
wonderful Dad of
Neil and Caroline,
dear Father in Law of
Jane and Stuart,
loving Grandad of Elena and
Paige and Brother of Kevin,
Teddy and Maureen.
Bob will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Requiem Mass will be offered on
Friday 27th December 2019 in
Our Lady's R/C Church at 09.30am followed by Cremation at
St Helens Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to COPD
at Wigan Infirmary
c/o the family.
All enquiries to:
Alan Jones Funeral Directors,
87 Old Road,
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel: 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -