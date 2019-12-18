|
CRAWFORD Passed away peacefully in
Wigan Infirmary on
11th December 2019,
Bob, aged 73 years and of
Ashton in Makerfield.
The devoted Husband of Sheila,
wonderful Dad of
Neil and Caroline,
dear Father in Law of
Jane and Stuart,
loving Grandad of Elena and
Paige and Brother of Kevin,
Teddy and Maureen.
Bob will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Requiem Mass will be offered on
Friday 27th December 2019 in
Our Lady's R/C Church at 09.30am followed by Cremation at
St Helens Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to COPD
at Wigan Infirmary
c/o the family.
All enquiries to:
Alan Jones Funeral Directors,
87 Old Road,
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel: 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 18, 2019